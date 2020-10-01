1/
Eva METZINGER
Of Burlington, passed away peacefully at Hampton Terrace Care Home in her 96th year. Pre-deceased by husband Michael. Survived by son John (Susan) Metzinger; grandchildren Catherine Sutherland, John (Natalie) Metzinger and great grandchildren Connor and Jack Sutherland and Courtney and John Metzinger, Rudy (Jackie) Metzinger, all of Burlington. Also, grandchildren Jim (Krista) Metzinger, Deborah McNeil, and great grandchildren Justin, Jenna and Jessica Metzinger. Also, niece Leigh Anne Boese of Hanover. Many thanks to the staff at Hampton Terrace and Dr. Brendan Chiu. Cremation arrangements by Smith's Funeral Home. Donations to Diabetes Canada greatly appreciated. www.smithsfh.com


Published in Halton News on Oct. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Smith's Funeral Homes
485 Brant Street
Burlington, ON L7R 2G5
(905) 632-3333
