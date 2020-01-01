Home

Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home - Oakville
64 Lakeshore Road West
Oakville, ON L6K 1E1
(905) 844-2600
Eva Novak

Eva Novak Obituary
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Eva Maria Novak (Kalocsai) on the 19th of December 2019. Eva was born on the 13th of March 1935 in Szombathely, Hungary and emigrated to Canada in 1957. She was a great mother to Stephen and Grandmother to Nicholas. Dedicated to her family, she demonstrated great humor and happiness. Enjoyed the family life and she "will never be forgotten" A memorial service will be held January 3, 2020 at 1:30 pm at Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home Oakville, 64 Lakeshore Rd W (one block east of Kerr St) with visiting one hour prior. Online condolences may be left at www.koprivataylor.com
