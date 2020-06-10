August 9, 1931 - May 31, 2020 Evert Lee McCallum, age 88, Burlington, ON died Sunday, May 31, 2020 after suffering complications from a fall. Evert's greatest love was his family. Survived by wife Vera (nee Pearson) of 39 years, he will be deeply missed by children Cathy, Karen (Charlene), Bert (Joanne), John (Paul) and step-children Diane, Christine (Glenn), Peter (Joy). He will hold a special place in the hearts of his 12 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren. Evert was the son of the late John Douglas McCallum and Jane Huntington Girard. He was predeceased by siblings Shirley, Lewis, Lowell, Phyllis Morin (Larry), Betty, Marion Mountain (Alan), Doug (Francis) and step daughter Sheila. Evert's family thanks the palliative care nurses and staff at Joseph Brant hospital for their comfort and compassion during Evert's final days. Private family interment at St. Peter's Anglican Church Cemetery, Malbay, Quebec at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Royal Canadian Legion at PO box 754, Waterdown, ON L0R 2H0 or Joseph Brant Hospital Foundation Tribute and Memorial Giving - Joseph Brant



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store