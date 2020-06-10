Evert L. McCallum
1931-08-09 - 2020-05-31
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Evert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
August 9, 1931 - May 31, 2020 Evert Lee McCallum, age 88, Burlington, ON died Sunday, May 31, 2020 after suffering complications from a fall. Evert's greatest love was his family. Survived by wife Vera (nee Pearson) of 39 years, he will be deeply missed by children Cathy, Karen (Charlene), Bert (Joanne), John (Paul) and step-children Diane, Christine (Glenn), Peter (Joy). He will hold a special place in the hearts of his 12 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren. Evert was the son of the late John Douglas McCallum and Jane Huntington Girard. He was predeceased by siblings Shirley, Lewis, Lowell, Phyllis Morin (Larry), Betty, Marion Mountain (Alan), Doug (Francis) and step daughter Sheila. Evert's family thanks the palliative care nurses and staff at Joseph Brant hospital for their comfort and compassion during Evert's final days. Private family interment at St. Peter's Anglican Church Cemetery, Malbay, Quebec at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Royal Canadian Legion at PO box 754, Waterdown, ON L0R 2H0 or Joseph Brant Hospital Foundation Tribute and Memorial Giving - Joseph Brant

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Halton News on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved