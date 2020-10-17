1/1
Faltus Helen M. McClellan
1947-07-09 - 2020-10-09
Daugher of the late Julius Faltus and Julia Pupp. Sister of the late Julius Faltus and Claire Faltus Feith. She leaves behind her daughters Holly & Kelly McClellan, son in law Nick Horsfall, sister Lillian Faltus Larsen, ex husband William McClellan other extended family. A skilled sewer, avid crafter and second hand shopper. She loved the beach and outdoor winter activities like downhill skiing and skating. ?In her later years she valued her time working at Oakwood Public School in Oakville and being an active member of her church. Thank you to the many friends and neighbours who helped as her health declined, including PSWs and medical staff. Special thanks to Bill Lynch & Monica. Funeral services will be held privately at a later time in accordance with Helen's wishes. Helen loved supporting smaller community groups. Her main causes were children, seniors, accessibility for the disabled and helping the poor. If you wish to honour Helen, select something of your choice that aligns with her values.

Published in Halton News on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
