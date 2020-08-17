1/1
Finbarr O'DONOGHUE
It is with great sadness we announce the death of our beloved husband, father and grandad. Finbarr will be deeply missed by Judith, his wife of 39 years, his children; Stephen, Alisha and her husband Robert, Christopher and his wife Colleen and their six grandchildren; Brieanna, Isabelle, Liam, Rheya, Shea and Jeremy. Finn passed away peacefully on Friday, August 14, 202 after a courageous battle with cancer. Our heartfelt thanks to the nursing staff, P.S.W.'s and staff of Acclaim Health, who made it possible for Finn to stay at home with us for most of his illness. Thanks to the doctors and nurses of Credit Valley and Milton District Hospitals for their compassionate care in Finn's final weeks. A special thanks to Fr. Todd Arsenault for visiting our home to administer the Sacrament of the Sick to our beloved and to Amy and Frank Posner for their friendship and ongoing support. Family and friends are invited to visit at the McKERSIE-KOCHER FUNERAL HOME 114 Main St. E. Milton 905-878-4452 from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. with prayers at 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 20, 2020. The Mass of Christian Burial will take place at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 139 Martin Street Milton on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Evergreen Cemetery. Please note masks are mandatory for the visitation, funeral mass and cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Finbarr to the Canadian Cancer Society or Milton District Hospital would be appreciated by the family. Letters of condolence, shared stories and memorial donations may be left for the family online at www.mckersie-kocher.ca


Published in Halton News on Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
McKersie-Kocher Funeral Home
114 Main Street East
Milton, ON L9T 1N5
(905) 878-4452
Memories & Condolences
