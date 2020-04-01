Home

Service
Sunday, Sep. 20, 2020
2:30 PM
Florence Bernice MAHON

Florence Bernice MAHON Obituary
Of Guelph, formerly of Campbellville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 28, 2020 in her 102nd year. Beloved wife of the late J. Murray Mahon (2015). Loved mother of the late Jan (Janice) (1968). Predeceased by brothers Stewart Elliot, Frank Elliot and Murray Elliot. Will be missed by several nephews and nieces. Arrangements entrusted to the WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 519-822-0051 or wallcustance.com. A Graveside Funeral Service will be held at St David's Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Campbellville, Ontario, on a date to be announced. A tree will be planted in memory of Florence B. Mahon in the Wall-Custance Memorial Forest, University of Guelph Arboretum. Dedication service, Sunday, September 20, 2020 at 2:30 pm.
Published in Halton News on Apr. 1, 2020
