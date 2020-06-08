Florence "Mae" Thomson
Passed away unexpectedly at home on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 in her 87th year. Beloved wife of Bob for 64 years. Loving mother to Rob (Caroline) and Kathy (Ray) Dube. Cherished grandmother to Kassandra, Kyle, Josh, and Jazmyn. Mae will be missed by her brother David (Beth) Wilmot. A private family service and cremation have taken place. For those who wish, donations in memory of Mae to Trillium Hospital Foundation would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com


Published in Halton News on Jun. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Smith's Funeral Homes
485 Brant Street
Burlington, ON L7R 2G5
(905) 632-3333
