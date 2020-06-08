Passed away unexpectedly at home on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 in her 87th year. Beloved wife of Bob for 64 years. Loving mother to Rob (Caroline) and Kathy (Ray) Dube. Cherished grandmother to Kassandra, Kyle, Josh, and Jazmyn. Mae will be missed by her brother David (Beth) Wilmot. A private family service and cremation have taken place. For those who wish, donations in memory of Mae to Trillium Hospital Foundation would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Halton News on Jun. 8, 2020.