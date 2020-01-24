|
Peacefully on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Ian Anderson House, Oakville surrounded by her loving family. Audrey, beloved wife of the late Harry. Loving mother of Ardel and Darlene (Jack West). Devoted Nanny to Ashley (Todd Robinson). Cherished Nanna to Cole and Caleb. Dear sister of Shirley (the late Roy Carver). Dearly missed by Suzanne (Mike Devenney). Audrey will be lovingly remembered by her family and friends. A Memorial Mass was held on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at St. Dominic Catholic Church, 2415 Rebecca Street, Oakville at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, remembrances to the would be appreciated. Online condolences at www.koprivataylor.com
Published in Halton News on Jan. 24, 2020