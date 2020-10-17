It is with profound sadness and grief that we share the passing of Francesco D'Auria. On October 12, 2020.Francesco leaves behind his wife of 60 years, Rita. Frank was loved and respected by his children Davide(Tina), Raymond(Sue) and Anna Zita(Anthony). He was the cherished grandfather to Franco, Anthony, Marco, Jesse, Shandy, Deanna, Brandon, Alessia and Philip, and great grandfather to Jackson, Bruce, Jesse Jr., Divina and Marina. Born and raised in Naples, Italy, Francesco immigrated to Oakville in 1968. Francesco was the respected Zio to many nieces and nephews. Francesco was a long-time member of the Oakville Italian Club. He loved to spend time with his friends and family playing cards and telling stories. Nothing made Franceso happier than spending his days outdoors in the garden, tending to his vegetables. In lieu of flowers, the D'Auria family asks that you consider a donation to the Alzheimer Society in Memory of Francesco. Online condolences may be offered at oakviewfuneral.ca