On Monday March 9, 2020, at the age of 83, Frank 'Bucky' Buchanan passed away at Oakville Trafalgar Hospital. Frank will be sadly missed by his beloved spouse Beverly Barr (nee Mullins) and children Heather Buchanan Curren, Judy Buchanan (Michelle) and Ross Buchanan (Jelissa). He will be remembered fondly by Kelly Barr (Mark) and Jan Barr and missed dearly by his grandchildren, Duncan Curren, Carter, Presley and Reagan Buchanan, Shae and Niall Hynes and Sarah Pollice. Frank will be missed by his sister Nathalie, nieces and nephews, extended family and friends. Frank will be remembered for his friendly quick-witted sense of humour and boisterous voice that could echo through a crowd. He will be missed by the many friends he made along the way, including those on the Burlington Lions Club and the Burlington Sports Community. Frank devoted over 50 years to the Burlington sport community, specifically hockey, baseball and basketball. He is the recipient of the A.J. Dunn Sports Person of the Year Award (1989) and a Burlington sports Hall of Famer. Friends will be received by the family on Friday, March 13 from 3 - 5 p.m. and 7 - 9 p.m. at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 1167 Guelph Line (one stop light north of QEW), BURLINGTON (905-632-3333). Cremation will have taken place. Private interment at a later date. The family welcomes all to a Celebration of Frank's Life on Sunday, March 29 from 12 - 3 p.m. at Emma's Backporch in Burlington. In lieu of flowers, the family would greatly welcome donations in memory of Bucky to Jumpstart Canadian Tire. www.smithsfh.com
Published in Halton News on Mar. 12, 2020