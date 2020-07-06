Frank Burnett

Frank passed with a hard fight to ALS; with his loving family by his side on July 1, 2020, in Owen Sound. Born in Montreal, Quebec, on March 25, 1947, Frank was in his 73rd year. Beloved and devoted husband of Diane Burnett (née Morrison) for 44 years. Loving Dad to Jeff Burnett and wife Amanda of Toronto and Michael Burnett, who lost his life in 2006 - and now lovingly re-united. Cherished Papa of Nate and Jake. Dear brother of Bob Burnett (Connie) of Burlington, and brother-in-law of Alana Thomas of San Antonio, Texas, and Linda Morrison of Hemmingford, Quebec. Loved Uncle of Jennifer Burnett-Robins (Cameron), Kathryn Burnett-Arsenault (Rob), Kayra Morrison, Lori Morrison, Grant Morrison, Adam Thomas, Lianne Thomas, Scott Graham and David Graham. Frank will also be dearly missed by his cousin Donna Brewster (Dave Starr), her children Ryan and Derek, and also by his many friends. Predeceased by his parents Aubrey and Betty Burnett, brothers-in-law Mike Thomas, Grant Morrison, and his dear, dear cousin David Brewster. A special gratitude to the loving Nurses, PSW's and Doctors of Summit Place. Who; while Frank stayed truly loved each and everyone of you. Our family has nothing but deep love for all of you and there just aren't enough words. If the world had more people with half as much love as you; the world would be a far better place. A private service to celebrate Frank's life will be held outside at Leith Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to the Brian E. Wood Funeral Home, Owen Sound, 519-376-7492. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations to the ALS Society of Canada would be appreciated. Online condolences can be sent by visiting Frank's memorial at www.woodfuneralhome.ca