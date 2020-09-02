Lunenburg, N. S. Frank passed away peacefully in the early morning of Thursday, August 27, 2020 at the age of 73 at South Shore Regional Hospital in Bridgewater, Nova Scotia. Beloved husband of 43 years to Nancy (nee Turnbull) and dedicated father of Josh (Lisa Zygowski). Frank was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Germaine Nosan (nee Van Elverdinghe), brother Ivan, (Denise) as well as brothers-in law Fred Olson and Ben Kosidowski. Frank is survived by his sisters Sonia Jones (Denis), Francine Olson (Fred), and Yvette Kosidowski (Ben). To view Frank's full obituary please visit www.sweenyfuneralhome.ca
