Died Tuesday, February 11, 2020 following a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Frank was born to Alfred and Ruth Jones in Liverpool, England. Twin brother to David (Lorainne) and Christine Beach (George). Predeceased by his brother Ken (Diane). Frank immigrated to Canada in 1971 with his lifelong mate Les Tinsley (Sue) and shortly after met the love of his life Donna Skinner. Donna and Frank married in 1978. Son Matthew (Kelly) was born in 1985 followed by Rhys (Whitney) in 1989. Matt and Kelly became parents to Finnley Leslie Jones on June 13, 2019 bringing much joy and love to Frank and Donna. On Christmas Day 2019 Rhys and Whitney added to this joy by announcing they are expecting a daughter in July of this year. Predeceased by his in-laws John (Jack) and Eureta Skinner and brother-in-law Jack Watson. Brother-in-law to Pat (Lorne), Carol (Wayne), David (Cheryl) and Winnie (Val). Beloved uncle to his many nieces and nephews. Frank worked first as a machinist and later moved into sales for Kennametal in Guelph, ON. He received several CEO's awards for sales achievement. A lifelong fan of Everton FC, Frank enjoyed playing and watching football and spending time with his faithful companion Rosie. Donna and family would like to thank Dr. Phillips, Dr. Leveire, Dr. Park, the palliative care team, Ildi, Karen and Lee as well as the nursing and administrative staff at Joseph Brant Oncology and Medical Day Care Clinic. A private family service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the or a . www.smithsfh.com
Published in Halton News on Feb. 21, 2020