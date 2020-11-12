Peacefully on November 4, 2020 at his home in Oakville in his 78th year with his wife Mary and his daughter Judy at his side. Frank, beloved husband of Mary, and loving father of Judy (Chris Gower), of Edmonton, Alberta. Devoted grandfather of Jessica and Jacob. Dear brother of Larry (Nora), Roy (Kim) and Terri. Frank will be fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews, family and friends. He was predeceased by his daughter, Barbara, sister, Elaine Forrest, brother Tim and parents, Dan and Mary. Cremation has taken place. A private family service will be held at Trafalgar Lawn Cemetery. Due to COVID restrictions, a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date at Saint Matthew Catholic Church, Oakville. A special thanks to Dr. Sarah St. James, family doctor, Dr. Benjamin and all those that looked after Frank from Acclaim Health and other agencies. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society
