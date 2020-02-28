Home

Peacefully on Monday, February 24, 2020 in his 81st year. Loving husband of Virginia and dear father of Patrick (Wendy) and Derek (Karyn). Loving grandfather of Alexa Mackenzie and Dean Patrick. Dear brother of Jackie and the late Ross, Ronnie, John, Norma and Joan. Frank will be sadly missed by many nieces and nephews. Frank was an active member of the Burlington community through volunteerism with BLOMHA and BOMBA. His reach was far and wide. Visitation will be held at the Mini Lakes Pavilion, 7541 Wellington County Rd. 34, Guelph on Sunday, March 8,2020 from 12-3 p.m. A private memorial will be held at 4 p.m. for family members and close friends. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Ronald McDonald House, Hamilton, in Frank's name. Arrangements entrusted to the WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 519-822-0051 or www.wallcustance.com.
Published in Halton News on Feb. 28, 2020
