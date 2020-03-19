|
1949 - 2020 Passed away at Milton District Hospital on Monday, March 16, 2020. Neil was born in Guelph, but resided on the Robertson farm in Esquesing, The Scotch Block, until moving to a Milton condo about 12 years ago. The farm was in the Robertson name since 1819 and Neil spent hundreds of hours plotting the genealogy of the family and all of the offshoots. Neil was slowed in the later years, by some health and mobility issues but maintained an interest in a number of eclectic interests. He is survived by brothers Bryan and Jack, niece Andrea Mitchell and nephew Scott Robertson. Private cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation or funeral service until the summertime when a celebration of his life will be planned. If desired, memorial donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.earlyfuneralhome.com
Published in Halton News on Mar. 19, 2020