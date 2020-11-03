It is with great sadness that we announce that Fred Kolishenco passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, October 30th in Oakville, Ontario. He will be missed beyond words by his beloved wife Shirley of 65 years and his one and only daughter Jennifer, along with niece and nephew Diane & David. He was a loyal and dedicated husband and father as well as a friend to many. Predeceased by his parents, Feodor Stephanov and Natalia Ivanovna and sister Marie. Due to these challenging times, the family will hold a private Celebration of Life service on Wednesday, November 4th. We hope to hold a larger outdoor service at some point in the future to celebrate the life of Fred in a bigger way. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Ontario Humane Society as Fred was a big animal lover with a soft heart for anything fuzzy. Online condolences at www.koprivataylor.com