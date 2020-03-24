|
Fred Werner Klein The Lord called Werner home Saturday morning March 21, 2020 at the age of 87. Beloved husband of Katharina (Kathi, nee Eiler) of 64 years. Loving father of Evaleen (Trevor), Esther (Vaughan) and Hal (Catrine). Proud Opa of Joshua (Gina), Hannah and Charissa Whittingham, Bethany, Chloe, Kira, Jakob and Mark Brown, and Rachel, Delaney and Rhianon Klein. Predeceased by his brother Dieter and his sister Marianne Bebber. Survived by his sister Gisela Jurgeneit. He will be missed by his in-laws, cousins, and many nieces and nephews. Fred Werner came to Canada from Germany at 17. He trained as a steamfitter/plumber in Toronto, working on many projects all over Ontario. In 1965 he moved his family to Oakville to work at the Ford Motor Company in Maintenance. He loved spending time at the cottage on Muskoka River in Bracebridge. Many knew him for his energetic spirit, his love of birds and trees, and his tenor voice. A heartfelt thank you to the paramedics and everyone in the Emergency and Palliative Care Units at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital who supported him and his family with grace and kindness in the last hours of his life with us. One of Werner's favourite passages from the Bible was Revelation 21:3-4. And I heard a loud voice from the throne saying, "Look! God's dwelling place is now among the people, and he will dwell with them. They will be his people, and God himself will be with them and be their God. He will wipe every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death or mourning or crying or pain, for the old order of things has passed away." We thank our family, friends and neighbours for their care and compassion. We are sorry that at this time we will not be able to meet together. A memorial service will be held in the future. Condolences may be shared on the website: www.oakviewfuneral.ca In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Fred Werner may be made to The Oakville Parks and Rec Department for improvements to the Lakeshore Parks.
Published in Halton News on Mar. 24, 2020