Frederick Paul Mahannah of Oakville, Ontario passed away suddenly on Saturday June 13, 2020, at the age of 80. Fred died peacefully with his wife Norma and their children by his side. Fred was born in Cowansville, Quebec, the eldest of four children and one of many cousins in a large, extended family. He joined The Bell Telephone Company in 1957; married Norma in 1964 and they have four children. Fred's job with the Bell brought them to Sherbrooke, Sudbury, Waterloo and London before settling in Oakville in 1979. Two assignments with Bell Canada International took them to Trinidad and Saudi Arabia before Fred retired in 1989. Fred and Norma then enjoyed many warm winters in Florida with their friends at Grenelefe Resort in Haines City. Fred was preceded in death by his parents, Paul Mahannah and Myrtle "Bunnie" Mahannah, and is survived by his wife Norma Mahannah and their four children Jeff Mahannah (Michael Hammond) Mark Mahannah (Darlene Milley) Robin Mooney (Paul) Cheryl Mahannah and five grandchildren Sarah Mooney, Adam Mooney, Finn Mahannah, James Mooney and Keats Mahannah as well his three siblings Marilyn Mahannah, Rodney Mahannah (Rita) and Brenda Ladd (Doug.) A celebration of Fred's life is planned for a later date.



