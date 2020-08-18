Passed away peacefully, at Joseph Brant hospital on August 16th. Loving wife of Earl (Bud) Oliver , for 61 yrs. Married in Brigham Quebec, on Valentine's Day 1959. Loving mother of Arnold, Susan and Earl and devoted Grandmother to Vanessa Oliver. Sister of Robert Vokey, of California and Derek Vokey of Cowansville. And up until recently, loved her yearly, summer trips to PEI to visit with her two sons. She was a history buff. Gail loved spending time traveling to visit historical landmarks, in Canada and the USA. A woman of great integrity and strength, who Loved cooking for her family, Thanksgiving, Christmas and any special occasion were yearly highlights. Avid reader of historical documentaries, and mystery novels. She will be dearly missed, by all who of have come to know Gail. A celebration of Gail's life will be in Sutton , Quebec in September.



