1/1
Gail Lydia OLIVER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gail's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully, at Joseph Brant hospital on August 16th. Loving wife of Earl (Bud) Oliver , for 61 yrs. Married in Brigham Quebec, on Valentine's Day 1959. Loving mother of Arnold, Susan and Earl and devoted Grandmother to Vanessa Oliver. Sister of Robert Vokey, of California and Derek Vokey of Cowansville. And up until recently, loved her yearly, summer trips to PEI to visit with her two sons. She was a history buff. Gail loved spending time traveling to visit historical landmarks, in Canada and the USA. A woman of great integrity and strength, who Loved cooking for her family, Thanksgiving, Christmas and any special occasion were yearly highlights. Avid reader of historical documentaries, and mystery novels. She will be dearly missed, by all who of have come to know Gail. A celebration of Gail's life will be in Sutton , Quebec in September.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Halton News on Aug. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved