Peacefully of natural causes, at West Oak Village on July 9, 2020 in her 94th year. Born in Ljubski, Hecegovina on July 14, 1926. Zora immigrated to Canada in 1963. Zora, with her husband Frank established the well known and successful "Frank and Zora Bridals" on Kerr Street in Oakville. Both Zora and Frank were educated in Zagreb (the capital city of Croatia), they met in Germany where they were both sewing and designing women's clothing. Married in Munich, they came to Canada in 1963 with two suitcases, two sewing machines and a serger. These were the only machines they ever used. A dynamic team who were married for 36 years, they enjoyed a well-earned reputation in the Oakville area, having created costumes for the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts and designing clothing for famous individuals such as Donovan Bailey and Sandra Post. After Frank's sudden passing in 1994, Zora continued designing and sewing until she retired in 2010. Zora is survived by her cherished daughter Angela and was the devoted Baka of her two grandsons, Michael and Markus Rukavina. Online condolences at www.koprivataylor.com