Passed away peacefully at Wildwood Care Centre, St. Mary's on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at the age of 92. Beloved husband to Jane (nee Chantler) for 67 years. Loving father to Kimberly (Doug) Glennie, Leslie Showers (Bill Chumra), and John (Julie) Stewart. Cherished grandfather to Lindsay, Kylie, Kristy, Jamie, Allison, Tim, Ben, Sydney, Scott, the late Steven, and 11 great-grandchildren. Allan will be missed by sister Winnifred Stewart, and predeceased by his brother Lloyd and sister Gwen Wilson. Due to Covid-19, a private family service has taken place. Interment Burlington Memorial Gardens. For those who wish, donations in memory of Allan to The Alzheimer Society of Perth County (1020 Ontario St #5, Stratford, ON, N5X 6Z3) would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com