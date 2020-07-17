Gerhard J.A. Kennepohl passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday July 11, 2020 at the age of 85. Predeceased by his beloved wife, Evmarie, he leaves behind his son, Dietmar (Roberta) and daughter, Elke (Wade). Gerhard was extremely proud to be Opa to his granddaughters Inka and Astrid and enjoyed being one of seven brothers, predeceased by Richard and Karl (Marie-Thérèse) and survived by Uli (Carmen), Georg, Johannes (Susan), and Bernard (Lisette). Growing up on a farm in Germany, then immigrating to Canada in the 1950s, Gerhard pursued a career in chemistry that led him across Canada and back again. He received his PhD from the University of Alberta in 1972 and an honorary doctoral degree in 2009 from the University of Waterloo, where he also was an adjunct professor and founding principal of the Centre for Pavement and Transportation Technology. He spent the majority of his career at Gulf Oil Canada and later at the Ontario Ministry of Transportation researching practical applications of asphalt. A longtime resident of Oakville, Gerhard was the organist for St. James Church for over 40 years playing both the English and Italian masses. Gardening and playing his grand piano were his passions and his music and gardens were enjoyed by many. He spent the last two years in Edmonton, close to his children. In lieu of flowers the family ask donations can be made in Gerhard's name to the Arthritis Society or Parkinson Canada.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store