1/
Gerhard J.A. Kennepohl
1934-10-12 - 2020-07-11
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerhard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerhard J.A. Kennepohl passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday July 11, 2020 at the age of 85. Predeceased by his beloved wife, Evmarie, he leaves behind his son, Dietmar (Roberta) and daughter, Elke (Wade). Gerhard was extremely proud to be Opa to his granddaughters Inka and Astrid and enjoyed being one of seven brothers, predeceased by Richard and Karl (Marie-Thérèse) and survived by Uli (Carmen), Georg, Johannes (Susan), and Bernard (Lisette). Growing up on a farm in Germany, then immigrating to Canada in the 1950s, Gerhard pursued a career in chemistry that led him across Canada and back again. He received his PhD from the University of Alberta in 1972 and an honorary doctoral degree in 2009 from the University of Waterloo, where he also was an adjunct professor and founding principal of the Centre for Pavement and Transportation Technology. He spent the majority of his career at Gulf Oil Canada and later at the Ontario Ministry of Transportation researching practical applications of asphalt. A longtime resident of Oakville, Gerhard was the organist for St. James Church for over 40 years playing both the English and Italian masses. Gardening and playing his grand piano were his passions and his music and gardens were enjoyed by many. He spent the last two years in Edmonton, close to his children. In lieu of flowers the family ask donations can be made in Gerhard's name to the Arthritis Society or Parkinson Canada.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Halton News on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Trinity Funeral Home
10530-116 Street
Edmonton, AB T5H 3L7
(780) 474-4663
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Trinity Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved