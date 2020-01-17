Home

Gertrude O. Mountain


1924 - 02
Mountain, Gertrude Olive ( Gertie) nee Hill. February 26, 1924- January 12,2020. Gertie passed away Sunday January 12 with family by her side at Welland Hospital after a short illness. This amazing woman is survived by her daughter Wendy Heipel (Dave), her favourite daughter-in-law Linda Mountain and Gertie's sister Donna.Grandchildren Paula Rousselle (Darrin), Brad Heipel, Jeff and Greg Mountain (Kara). Also great grandchildren Robyn and Tyler Gaetan.She is also survived by many wonderful nieces and nephews who adored her. She has now been reunited with the love of her life William(Bill) Mountain, her beloved son Paul Mountain and her grandson Christopher Heipel. She is also reunited with brothers William and Gordon Hill and sisters Millie Thomas and Pauline Greco and many other friends and family that passed before her. She lived a wonderful long life passing just prior to her 96th birthday......please join us on Sunday February 23rd from 1-5 pm.at Milton Canadian Legion to celebrate this amazing woman's life. In lieu of flowers donations to the Kidney Foundation of Canada, or Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada would be appreciated.
Published in Halton News on Jan. 17, 2020
