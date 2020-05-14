Gladys WARBURTON
1928 - 2020
passed away peacefully at Muskoka Shores Care Community, Gravenhurst on May 4, 2020 at the age of 91. She was born September 30, 1928 to James and Florence McGarry in Dalmuir, Scotland, the fourth of 5 children. Soon the family moved to Blackburn, England where, as Gladys grew older, she developed a love of ballroom dancing. This is where she met Neil Curtis Warburton whom she married on October 18, 1947. In early 1955 they, with their young son Stuart, emigrated to Ontario, Canada. They resided for a time in both Hamilton and Toronto. Eventually they settled in Oakville where they raised their family which now included two daughters, Lynda and Anita. Gladys volunteered in her community and worked at Walmart. She was very involved in the Caravan Multicultural event in Toronto with the Hawaiian Pavilion. After retirement, Neil and Gladys moved to the Orillia area where she was a member of the Active Ladies of Warminster before moving to Gravenhurst. Gladys was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings Cathy, Peter, Rose and Frank. She was also predeceased by an infant son, Robert. She is survived by her husband Neil, son Stuart (Suzanne) Warburton and daughters Lynda (Tim) Elvy and Anita (Brian O'Dowd) Warburton. Gladys is also survived by 5 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, in memoriam donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Society of Canada.

Published in Halton News on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
