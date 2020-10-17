1/1
Glenn Powell
Glenn Powell, raised on a family farm in Paris, attended the Ontario Agricultural College before setting out on a distinguished career in radio journalism at the CBC. After his retirement, he continued writing for numerous organizations and publications, and was made a Life Member of the Farm Writers' Association for his outstanding contributions to agricultural journalism. A resident of Oakville for nearly 50 years, Glenn gave so much back to his community, whether it was coaching hockey, Sundays as an alderman at Hopedale Presbyterian Church, or going door-to-door to fundraise for the Canadian Cancer Society. Glenn's volunteer roles were too many to enumerate, stretching across his interests in journalism, agriculture and the environment. Glenn passed away suddenly following heart surgery on September 29th. He will be forever in the hearts of his wife of 56 years, Steph, his children, Jacki and Jeff, and his grandchildren, Isla and Rafi. Donations in Glenn's memory can be made to Farm Radio International or to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.

Published in Halton News on Oct. 17, 2020.
