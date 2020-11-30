1/1
Glenn William ALGER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Glenn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ALGER, Glenn William After succumbing to a bravely fought 18-year battle with cancer, Glenn passed away peacefully at Joseph Brant Hospital, on Thursday, November 26 at the age of 75. Beloved husband of Donna Alger. Loving father of Todd Alger (Linda), Jodi McLaren (Shane) and Nicole Ireland. Proud grandfather of Brannon, Matthew, Nathan, Christan, Megan, Ethan, Envy and Patience. Glenn will be missed by his brother Ray Alger (Late Shirley) as well as extended family members and friends. In keeping with Glenn's wishes, Cremation has taken place and a Private Family Interment will be held at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, donations made to The Canadian Cancer Society would be greatly appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Halton News on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith's Funeral Homes
485 Brant Street
Burlington, ON L7R 2G5
(905) 632-3333
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Smith's Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved