|
|
Peacefully at Joseph Brant Hospital on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at the age of 84. Paul is survived by Lois, his wife of 63 years, as well as his four children; Rob (Annie), Graeme (Penny), Lori, and John (Leanne) and grandchildren, Justin, Sam, Elliot, Isaiah, Jaffery, Alicia, Morgan, Hunter and Jorja. Paul is also survived by his sister June Murdock and predeceased by his sister Ruth Fisher. Paul was born in Oshawa, ON. He served in the Hastings and Prince Edward Regiment Reserve. Paul developed a successful career in the pulp and paper industry, which took him and his family from Trenton to Thunder Bay and finally to Burlington. He traveled across Canada on business, honing his appreciation of fine dining at many restaurants within the vicinity of paper mills. If you were eating out in Powell River, Paul knew where to go! Throughout his life, family was key, camping in Thunder Bay and beyond, summer vacations exploring new areas, and sharing every holiday with his children and grandchildren. Papa's sharp wit and his singing voice will be missed. Paul's other enduring love was for sailing. Wit's End and Bibis V sailed Lake Ontario countless times with friends and family. Finally, the RV was the vehicle for travel. But even then, on windy days, he would declare 'It's a good day for sailing'. As per Paul's wishes, cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations to the SPCA in memory of Paul would be appreciated. www.smithsfh.com
Published in Halton News on Feb. 23, 2020