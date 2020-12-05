April 4, 1943 - December 2, 2020 Gordon Kirby, 77, of Milton Ontario, passed away December 2, 2020 at Allendale Long Term Care. Loving husband and best friend of 59 years to Judy. Amazing father to Janene and Sheri (Dave). Gord lived his life being kind to all and with an incredible pride for his family. He will be deeply missed by a family who adored him, including his grandchildren; Dylan, Megan, Sarah and Emma. As expressions of sympathy in lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Gordon to The Willow Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Letters of condolence, shared stories and memorial donations may be left for the family online at www.mckersie-kocher.ca