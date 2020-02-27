|
|
1923 - 2020 After a very rich, full life, Gord passed away peacefully at Lisaard Hospice in Cambridge on February 17th. Predeceased by his beloved wife Lorna (1 April 2015). They both treasured the wonderful friendships made over 36 years in Oakville. He leaves an amazing legacy of hard work, laughter, travels, creativity, love of the cottage and sailing, lifelong volunteering (10 years with the breakfast program at Morden School, 25 years delivering Meals on Wheels), and jokes?!? He will be fondly remembered by daughter Heather (Ted) Wakeling of Waterloo and son Rick (Karen) and family of Calgary. Condolences for the family and donations to Lisaard Hospice may be arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, Waterloo by calling 519-745-8445 or www.erbgood.com
Published in Halton News on Feb. 27, 2020