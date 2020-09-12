1/1
Gottlob Gerhard SCHWARZKOPF
Gerhard, age 84, born in Germany, 1936 peacefully passed away in the early morning of September 10, 2020 after a short struggle with cancer. He was an outdoorsman extraordinaire who enjoyed hunting, fishing and building tree stands. He was known for his excellent ability to make great schnapps and was always hardworking with a great sense of humour. In addition, he was a huge fan of home cooked meals. He was lucky to enjoy 28 great years of retirement as a member of the Huntsville Probus Club North. Gerhard was a beloved husband, father and grandfather (Opa). He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Magda Schwarzkopf, his son Ralph Schwarzkopf, wife Karen and grandchildren, Ricky, Victoria and Stephanie. His daughter Karin Mallett, husband Tom and grandsons Nicholas and Alex. Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.


Published in Halton News on Sep. 12, 2020.
