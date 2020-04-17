Home

Smith's Funeral Homes
485 Brant Street
Burlington, ON L7R 2G5
(905) 632-3333
Greta Alice (Clark) HOARE

Passed away peacefully at Pioneer Elder Care in St. Catharines on Monday, April 13, 2020 at the age of 92. Beloved wife of the late Alfred Hoare (1994). Loving mother of Judy Gardner(Bert), Valerie McInnes(Harry), Al Hoare Jr. "Sonny"(Charlotte), and Jim Hoare(Virginia), and the late Marie Tytler(late Bob). Proud grandmother of Crystal Hoare, Linda Weiler(Jason), Heather Neal(Alexander), Karen MacKenzie, Rob Tytler(Charity), Jason McInnes and Julie Joel(Jeff). Cherished great-grandmother of Zack, Kayla, Lucas, Oliver, Jacob, Jeannie, Erica, Gavin, Lila and Gwendolyn. Greta will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Greta and Al raised their family in Oakville. They were the owners of Hoare's Hopedale Bowl in Oakville. As per Greta's wishes, cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. For those who wish, donations in memory of Greta to "Hope For Dementia" would be sincerely appreciated by the family
Published in Halton News on Apr. 17, 2020
