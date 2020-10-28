1/1
Gwyn Herbert MATTHEWS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gwyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
The family of Gwyn H. Matthews, formerly of Oakville, regretfully announce his passing, in his 92nd year. He was born on April 29th, 1929 in Abercynon, Glamorgan, South Wales; a resident of Canada for 57 years. He was predeceased by his wife Dilys Emily (May) Matthews and youngest son Gareth Matthews. He will be missed by daughter Jennifer (Jeremy Tee, sons Matt (wife Amber- Josh, Mackenzie, Trinity and Eden)), son Kevin (wife Charlene- Isla and Bodhi), and daughter Karen (husband Kent Hoffman- Darryl Matthews (wife Paula and Kelly), Evan (Anna) and Rhiannon). And son David (Maggie- his daughter Emily). Also survived by his sister Marion Yapp of Abercynon, South Wales; sister-in-law Eleanor Hughes of Wales, and brother-in-law Bruce Hughes, Cardiff, Wales. Plus many, many nieces and nephews around the world. Also survived by close friend John Roberts of Oakville. "Nos da, Dad" (Goodnight, Dad) In lieu of flowers donations to ACT - The Aids Committee of Toronto would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences at www.koprivataylor.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Halton News on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home - Oakville
64 Lakeshore Road West
Oakville, ON L6K 1E1
(905) 844-2600
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home - Oakville Community Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved