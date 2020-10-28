The family of Gwyn H. Matthews, formerly of Oakville, regretfully announce his passing, in his 92nd year. He was born on April 29th, 1929 in Abercynon, Glamorgan, South Wales; a resident of Canada for 57 years. He was predeceased by his wife Dilys Emily (May) Matthews and youngest son Gareth Matthews. He will be missed by daughter Jennifer (Jeremy Tee, sons Matt (wife Amber- Josh, Mackenzie, Trinity and Eden)), son Kevin (wife Charlene- Isla and Bodhi), and daughter Karen (husband Kent Hoffman- Darryl Matthews (wife Paula and Kelly), Evan (Anna) and Rhiannon). And son David (Maggie- his daughter Emily). Also survived by his sister Marion Yapp of Abercynon, South Wales; sister-in-law Eleanor Hughes of Wales, and brother-in-law Bruce Hughes, Cardiff, Wales. Plus many, many nieces and nephews around the world. Also survived by close friend John Roberts of Oakville. "Nos da, Dad" (Goodnight, Dad) In lieu of flowers donations to ACT - The Aids Committee of Toronto would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences at www.koprivataylor.com