Hadden "Bud" McCrea
On Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital in his 86th year. Bud, beloved husband of Marilyn of 53 years. Dear brother of Elda German, Beverley Wright, William, Linda Blaik and the late Kenneth. Loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. Under current Covid restrictions all funeral services will be private. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Ontario or the Halton Lung Association.

Published in Halton News on Aug. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home - Oakville
64 Lakeshore Road West
Oakville, ON L6K 1E1
(905) 844-2600
