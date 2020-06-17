Harold Franklin "Frank" Campbell
It is with heavy hearts we announce the peaceful passing of Frank in Burlington on June 11, 2020 at the age of 79. Loving husband to Carol for 20 years. Loving dad of Chris (Alison) and Lisa (Lora), stepfather to Greg (Lana) and Cheryl (Earldon) and will be missed by many step-grandchildren. Predeceased by his first wife Diane, Survived by his sister Anne. He will be missed by many extended family and friends. Frank was an avid volunteer driver for the Canadian Cancer Society and received a 10 year pin. He loved to garden, enjoyed farming and being outdoors. He loved to drive and took a few road trips including Nashville and Myrtle Beach. He had a strong faith in God and enjoyed signing old hymns. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society or the Oakville Humane Society.

Published in Halton News on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
