|
|
July 24, 1938 - February 25, 2020 Passed away suddenly, at Hamilton General Hospital on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 in his 82nd year. Beloved husband of Beverley Sanderson for 52 years, and loving father of Jeffery Sanderson (Gary) and Christopher Sanderson (Lorna). Proud grandfather of Liam, Owen and Gavin. Harold will also be fondly remembered by his surviving family Don (Teresa), Shirley, Jim (June), Sue (Fred), Russell (Ruth), brother-in-law Harold Patterson (Diane) and many nieces, nephews, and long time friends. Also missing him greatly are his 3 furry friends Mandy, Lacy, and Katie. In keeping with Harold's wishes, cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, donations made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated. www.smithsfh.com
Published in Halton News on Feb. 29, 2020