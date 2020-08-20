Harold passed away peacefully on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Joseph Brant Hospital in Burlington while surrounded by his caring family. He was in his 85th year. Referred to as, "The Hockey Man" for many years, Harold's favourite sport was hockey. Harold was predeceased by his loving wife of 61 years, Phyllis Margo Bentley, who passed away on September 1, 2016. Harold and Phyllis were both born in Saint John New Brunswick. They were married in Saint John in June 1955 and their first child was born there in 1956. The family moved to Oakville Ontario in 1956 when he began his career at Ford Motor Company as an Engineer. He was a very well respected and dedicated employee for 38 years at Ford during most of which he was the Material Handling Engineer. He retired in 1994 then worked as a consultant for Giffels Engineering for a number of years. Harold and Phyllis travelled overseas to South Korea and Argentina during his time with Giffels. Harold was a loving and devoted Husband, Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather. Family meant everything to him, he was always there with guidance and support. He was also a great friend to many, and was admired by everyone who knew him. He was a true gentleman and his kindness will never be forgotten. Harold will be greatly missed by his daughters and son-in laws: Cathy (Glenn), Margo (Bill), Sharon (Murray, deceased, 2017), Cindy, deceased 1962, and missed by his cherished granddaughters: Laura (Adam), Sarah (Harrison), Jennifer (Chris) and Patricia (Garrett). He will also be missed by his 6 great grandchildren: Hunter, Mischa, Jake, Cohen, Nora and Niko. A private graveside burial was held on August 13, 2020. Phyllis and Harold are now resting together, in Heaven forever. They are in the arms of their loving Saviour. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, with both Family and Friends.



