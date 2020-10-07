Passed away March 25, 2020 in his 99th year. Beloved husband of the late Margaret nee Dowdle (1995). Devoted father of Violet Wilson and her late husband Sid (2004) and the late Charles Sharpe (2002) and his wife Jean. Proud grandfather of Sherri Gregoire (Richard), Rebecca Mratovic (Tony), Dwayne Wilson (Deanna), Lisa Ferriss (Erick), Lori Anne Best (Ken) and Cindy Gruden-Sharpe (Stefan). Harry was also the loving great-grandfather of Andrew, Cory, Emma, Travis, Beth, Donna, Wendy, and the loving great-great-grandfather of Elliot, Noah, Isabel, Mason, Ariel, Lauren, Olivia and Ethan. Harry was born in Hamilton but grew up and raised his own family in Oakville. He spent his entire working life as an employee of the Oakville works department. Harry was known for being a dependable, fair and honest man. Harry's family thanks Christopher Terrace for the care and compassion they offered during Harry's time there and extends a special thank you to Nick and Annie for their extra efforts. They will not be forgotten. As expressions of sympathy donations in memory of Harry to the charity of your choice
. Cremation has taken place and a private service took place at St. Jude's Cemetery. Online condolences can be shared through Oakview Funeral Home at www.oakviewfuneral.ca
.