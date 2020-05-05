Harry Maxwell Cousins died May 1st 2020 after a valiant 2-year battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife Chris, 4 children, Max, Dan (Lisa), Peter (Luisa), Martha (Wayne), 4 grandchildren (Lukas, Kira, Ronan and Ryleigh), his mother Dorothy, sister Nancy, and brother Edward. Born and raised in Saint John, New Brunswick, 72 years ago, Harry began his professional career in the oil industry before finding his true niche as an entrepreneur in his thirties. He was an unflinching optimist in both his personal and professional life. If you care to honour Harry's memory, his wish is for donations to be made to the Joseph Brant Memorial Hospital Cancer Clinic online or by telephone c/o Tracey Churchill, Donation Relations Officer, 905-632-3737 ext. 6500.



