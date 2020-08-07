Passed way at the Woodstock Hospital on Thursday, August 6, 2020 in his 91st year. Beloved husband of "Kay" Katherine E. (nee Guth) Small for over 66 years. Dear father of Linda Lou (Joseph) Steffler and Ken (Betsy) Small. Loving grandfather of Kimberley (Josh) Hawthorne, Laura (Cory) Honeywood, Bradley Small, Katie (Jon) Scalisi and great-grandfather of Julia, Cole, Lana, Chloe, Ezra, and Savannah. Dear brother of Hazel and Donna and will be remembered by his many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his siblings; Jack, Gerald, Gordon and Muriel. Harvey was a Past President of the Canadian Textiles Society and was an avid outdoorsman. His passion for hunting and fishing was enjoyed mostly when he shared these times with his family and friends. Cremation has taken place. A time of visitation with the family will take place at the Brock and Visser Funeral Home, 845 Devonshire Ave., Woodstock, 519-539-0004 on Saturday August 15th, 2020 from 1:00 to 4:00 pm. If desired, memorial contributions to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated. Personal online condolences at www.brockandvisser.com