Shirley Norris (Hayden)-passed away in her 88th year on Wednesday July 8th, 2020. She was predeceased by beloved husband of 64 years, Gerry (2017). She will be greatly missed by her children and their spouses, Nancy McLean (Ian), Ken (Kelly), and Jennifer Munn (Scott) and her grandchildren David (Victoria), William, Simon, Kenneth, Holly, Hayden, Ollie, Abbey and great granddaughter, Sophia. Shirley was kind and funny, laughed a lot from the heart and also at herself, which was truly endearing. Quick with a beautiful smile, she was selfless with a generous soul.Shirley set a very high bar as a spouse, parent, mother-in-law and grandparent as well as a friend, sister and aunt, evidenced by the many heartfelt notes and emails received regarding her passing. Mom was a beautiful dancer and watching her and Dad on the dance floor was like watching Fred and Ginger. She made perfect pastry and was both a beautiful knitter and sewer. In her 60's, Shirley took up tap dancing with her best friend Elke and joined the Happy Tappers in Oakville, which competed for Team Canada at the World Tap Championships in Berlin. Shirley was an avid traveler, living in Saudi Arabia for 5 years and was fortunate to travel the world with Gerry. Shirley and Gerry were long-time members of St. Dominic's Church. Private service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada.



