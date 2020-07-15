1/1
Shirley (Hayden) Norris
1932-10-24 - 2020-07-08
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley Norris (Hayden)-passed away in her 88th year on Wednesday July 8th, 2020. She was predeceased by beloved husband of 64 years, Gerry (2017). She will be greatly missed by her children and their spouses, Nancy McLean (Ian), Ken (Kelly), and Jennifer Munn (Scott) and her grandchildren David (Victoria), William, Simon, Kenneth, Holly, Hayden, Ollie, Abbey and great granddaughter, Sophia. Shirley was kind and funny, laughed a lot from the heart and also at herself, which was truly endearing. Quick with a beautiful smile, she was selfless with a generous soul.Shirley set a very high bar as a spouse, parent, mother-in-law and grandparent as well as a friend, sister and aunt, evidenced by the many heartfelt notes and emails received regarding her passing. Mom was a beautiful dancer and watching her and Dad on the dance floor was like watching Fred and Ginger. She made perfect pastry and was both a beautiful knitter and sewer. In her 60's, Shirley took up tap dancing with her best friend Elke and joined the Happy Tappers in Oakville, which competed for Team Canada at the World Tap Championships in Berlin. Shirley was an avid traveler, living in Saudi Arabia for 5 years and was fortunate to travel the world with Gerry. Shirley and Gerry were long-time members of St. Dominic's Church. Private service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Halton News on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Leyden's Funeral Home - Calgary
304 - 18th Ave S.W.
Calgary, AB T2S 0C3
(403) 228-4422
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Leyden's Funeral Home - Calgary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved