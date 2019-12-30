|
On Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Ian Anderson House in Oakville, Hazel in her 87th year. Passed peacefully. Beloved wife of William (Bill) for 17 years and predeceased by her husband Charles Hancock of 40 years. Loving mother of Paul (Kathy) Hancock and the late David and Elaine Hancock. Cherished grandmother of Chadwick and Shaun (Dana) Hancock and great-grandmother of Henry "Hank" Hancock. Loving stepmother to Judy (Craig) Campbell, Jan Sullivan, Michael (Sheryl) Sullivan and Karen (Tim) Bogle. Dear grandmother to Lindsay (Matt), Sarah (Riley), Warren (Nicole), Blake, BRETT, Josh, Scott, Nicole and Keira and great-grandchildren Brooklyn, Jack, Harper and Oliver. A Celebration of Hazel's Life will be held at 10am on January 4, 2019 at the Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home Chapel, Oakville. For those who wish, memorial contributions in Hazel's name to Ian Anderson House would be appreciated. Online condolences at www.koprivataylor.com.
Published in Halton News on Dec. 30, 2019