More Obituaries for Helen DEADDER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Irene DEADDER

Helen Irene DEADDER Obituary
Passed away peacefully to be with her Lord on February 24, 2020 in her 67th year at Joseph Brant Hospital, Burlington. Predeceased by her beloved husband Wayne. Mother to Marie Kimpel and Georgie Kimpel (deceased). Grandmother to John. Survived by her sister Myrtle Durigan (Angelo). In keeping with Helen's wishes cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Helen's life will be held April 19, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Burlington Christian Fellowship, 2054 Mountainside Dr. Burlington. A private interment will be held at a later date. The family wishes to thank all the staff for their care, kindness and compassion. As an expression of sympathy donations to the Kidney Foundation of Canada (the) Ontario Branch or The Hospital for Sick Kids would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Halton News on Mar. 5, 2020
