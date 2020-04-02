|
|
It's with a heavy heart we share the news of the passing of Helen Linda Lamontagne Chryssafis on March 23, 2020. She passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family after a long and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Helen was born January 30, 1952 in Montréal, Québec. She graduated from McGill University with an honours bachelor degree in Education (73). Helen was the loving wife of Anthony and caring mother to Melanie (Jeff), Stephanie (Marco) and Christina (Andy), as well as kind sister to George Lamontagne. She will be immeasurably missed by her six grandchildren Liam, Madeleine, Zoe, Francesco, Nathaniel and Finnley whom she loved dearly. Helen was a devoted, innovative and compassionate teacher, an animal lover, an avid gardener, and a voracious reader. She loved walking with her friends, decorating the house for holidays, baking traditional foods, but most of all she loved being with her family. Words cannot express our thanks to the caring and compassionate team of doctors and nurses from Princess Margaret Hospital and Acclaim Health. We will celebrate her and honour her life when we can and it is safe to do so. In Helen's memory donations to the Humane Society or Princess Margaret Hospital would be appreciated.
Published in Halton News on Apr. 2, 2020