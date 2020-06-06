On the morning of June 2, 2020, Helen Margaret Brush peacefully passed away at Grey Bruce Health Services in Owen Sound - in her 97th year. Having lived an exemplary life, both in independence and determination, she will be lovingly remembered for her penchant for placing family above everything else. A focused woman, who didn't shy away from providing perspective, asking honest questions and never hesitating to say what was on her mind - especially when it came to how the bagpipes were played. She took great joy in the little things: a chance to teach square dancing, an opportunity to admire her garden when the lilies or roses bloomed, a simple lunch outdoors in the gazebo, a carefree walk to the neighbours, or even a quietly snuck pre-dinner chocolate. She cared immensely for her sons Guy (predeceased), Kirk (predeceased) and Brad (Nancy). Living a model life for grandchildren Erinn (Deepak), Owen (Deb), Nick, Lauren (predeceased), Mackenzie (Isaiah), Michael (Amy) and Cameron. She even got to impart some loving wisdom to her great-granddaughters Neko and Jaya. Ever the teacher, she always found ways to provide an unexpected lesson to her family, most of all in the way she held herself with dignity and the pride to be held in hard work. These traits she carried with her until the end. When she laughed, she laughed from her stomach. Always trusting her gut and following her heart. And her heart, more than anything else, belonged to her husband. Helen was the caring and loving wife of Harvey Brush (2017) for over 71-years. After his passing, always confiding that she wanted to find a way to be with him again. Many could all learn a little bit about care, honesty, kindness and resolution from their relationship. It feels like an era in Grey Bruce has come to a close, but the memories will persist, just as Helen would probably have wanted. Private family funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the GEORGE FUNERAL HOME, Wiarton. Interment will occur in Evergreen Cemetery, Milton. A service to honour Helen's life will be announced when possible. Expressions of remembrance to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family through www.georgefuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Halton News on Jun. 6, 2020.