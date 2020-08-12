1936-2020 Helen Trillia, nee Lockey, passed away peacefully in Oakville, Ontario on August 5, 2020 after a short period of illness. She is predeceased by her beloved husband, Robert. She is survived by her children Rachel, Vanesa and Robert (Ines), her grandchildren Rachel, Jan, Stephanie, Abigail, Leon, Sofia and Felix, great-granddaughters Nora and Daphne and goddaughter Karin. Helen was born in Argentina. She and Robert and their three children emigrated to Canada in 1985. Helen was a lifelong volunteer. In Oakville she was an active member of IODE for 25 years. She was passionate about "education", where grants and bursaries were assigned to students to further their education. Helen was an avid gardener both in Argentina and Canada. After Robert's death she found great peace and beauty in her early morning walks by the lake in Bronte and the walks "amongst the trees". Helen loved a good game of bridge and made lots of friends through the game. She valued her friends and enjoyed spending time with them. She will be missed by many. The family would like to thank the many angels (PSWs, nurses and nurse practitioners) that provided palliative care at her condo. We would have not have managed without you. A celebration of her life will take place in the garden at the Church of the Incarnation (1240 Old Abbey Ln) on August 27 at 5pm. In light of the current Covid situation, 50 guests are able to attend and only refreshments will be provided . Please RSVP celebratinghelen36@gmail.com, indicating your name and phone number. Please dress for the weather. For anyone wishing to do so, donations to Fareshare Foodbank (Oakville) or Ian Anderson House would be appreciated by the family.



