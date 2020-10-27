Penrice, Helen May - Passed away peacefully at the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, Barrie, on Thursday, October 22, 2020 and is now in the presence of her Lord and Saviour. Helen Penrice (née Smith) in her 89th year, loving wife of 67 years to Tom and devoted mother of Christine (Greg) Cracknell, Jeff (Lori) Penrice & Virginia (James) Lindsay. Cherished grandmother of Cheryl, Paul (Jill), Anthony (Shannon), David (Alice), Stephanie (Ian), Katie (Sam) and the late Christopher. Great grandmother of Morgan, Laila, Ryker, James, Thalia, Ember, Madilynn, Emily & Clark. Predeceased by her sisters Dorothy (the late Robert) Penrice, Jean (the late Glenn) Austin. A funeral service will be held virtually on Sunday, November 1st, 2020 at 3 o'clock though the following link https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCv01OP9TCdLAKuSOVIZupmQ
. A private family Interment will be held in Evergreen Cemetery Milton. She was blessed to have amazing care from staff at the Hospital, Roberta Place Retirement Lodge and many Community Services. We thank you. Memorial donations to Operation Christmas Child or the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Messages of condolence may be forwarded to the family through adamsfuneralhome.ca
. "And God will wipe away every tear from their eyes; there shall be no more death, nor sorrow, nor crying. There shall be no more pain, for the former things have passed away."" Revelation 21:4 In accordance to directives put in place by provincial governing bodies and the Public Health Unit there will be a limit on the number of people permitted into Adams Funeral Home at one time. Please note that wearing a facial covering and adhering to physical distancing directives is mandatory. No gathering is permitted in the funeral home or church parking lots please.