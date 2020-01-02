|
On Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Joseph Brant Hospital, Burlington, Helen Parchem passed away in her 78th year. Beloved wife of Gustav 'Jim' Parchem of 59 years. Loving mother to Jim Parchem and Ann Sones. Proud grandmother to April (Jeff) Mather, Megan Parchem (Gabe Moza), Cindy Sones and Stephanie (Andrew) Keast; and great-grandmother to Naomi Sones, Viola Brejak, Ophelia Brejak, Aurora Mather, Jack Keast, Emma Mather, Benjamin Mather and Jack Mather. Helen was the sister of Lenny, Stan, Dorothy (predeceased) and Bob. Cremation has taken place. A Memorial Service will be held at KITCHING, STEEPE & LUDWIG FUNERAL HOME, 146 Mill St. N., Waterdown on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 1 p.m. Private Interment at Garden Lane Cemetery. Please sign the Tribute Wall at kitchingsteepeandludwig.com