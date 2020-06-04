It is with great sadness that we share that Pat passed away peacefully at Milton District Hospital on May 20, 2020 at the age of 77.
She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Ted of Acton, daughters Patti of Hanover, Suzi of Toronto and Betty-Lou of Acton, and beloved grandson Christopher Cameron of Oakwood. She was greatly loved and will be missed by her sister, Evelyn (Robert) Baker of Cardinal, her life-long friend Joan Parker (Bill Devries, deceased) of Acton, and will join the '3rd Musketeer' in heaven, her good friend Jeanie (Alec, deceased) Johnson. She was also very loved and will be missed by her sister and brother-in-laws, Elizabeth (Gene) Ferens of Nanaimo, Donna (Ted, deceased) Stover of Milton, Kathryn (John) Wright of Markham, Joanne Tufford of Milton, and Carol (Owen) Mellon of Toronto. Pre-deceased by much-loved sister and brother-in-law, Helen and Murray Curran of Port Credit. She was a beloved friend and 'Auntie Pat' to the Wood family of Acton, and she will be greatly missed by Ron, Anna, Melissa, Michelle, Laura and Michael, as well as their spouses and their children. Pat was born on June 15, 1942 in Fort Erie to Jim and Mary McKay (Leitch) and grew up in Hornby, outside of Milton, with older sister Evelyn and younger brother Jim. She trained at Sick Children's Hospital, McMaster Hospital, and Toronto General Hospital obtaining her Nursing Degree. She worked at Georgetown Hospital, and spent many years at Milton District Hospital, before joining the Halton Region Public Health Department as a Public Health Nurse. After many years battling COPD, she was fortunate to receive a double lung transplant in 2006, which allowed her many more years to do the things she loved to do. She was a talented seamstress and the best shortbread and tea biscuit baker ever! She loved Bluegrass Music and going to Bluegrass Festivals all over Ontario and the U.S. with Ted and the many Bluegrass friends they have met over the years. She loved travelling with Ted, her daughters, and friends, and made special memories on the many trips her and Ted took to Newfoundland. Pat's fierce determination, strength, will to live, positive outlook….and the beautiful smile that she had for everyone, continued to amaze doctors, nurses, and everyone who knew her. She faced her struggles with grace, courage, and her sense of humour while she fought with everything she had until her very last day.
With the heartbreaking circumstances created by COVID, Pat and her family will be forever grateful for the compassion and kindness shown by Janet Skupsky, Chief Operations Officer of Milton District Hospital, who made it possible for Patti to be with Pat to provide care and be there with her until the end. There are no words to express what this meant to all of us. As per her wishes, Pat will be cremated, with her ashes interred at Fairview Cemetery in Acton at a later date. A Celebration of Life may take place in the future. Arrangements are being made by MacKinnon Funeral Home in Acton. If so desired, donations may be made in Pat's memory to the Lung Transplant Program at Toronto General Hospital, to Milton District Hospital, or to any charity of your choice.
Published in Halton News on Jun. 4, 2020.