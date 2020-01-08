Home

Helena Georgina WOOD

Helena Georgina WOOD Obituary
Helena Wood, of Head Lake, City of Kawartha Lakes, passed away peacefully at Victoria Manor in Lindsay on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the age of 69. Beloved wife of William "Bill" Wood. Loving mother of Kevin Wood (Sandee), Ken Wood and Heather Beric (Mike). Cherished grandmother of Alex, Taylor and Hunter. Predeceased by her parents Walter and Rose (nee Egan) Dacio. Helena is survived by her sisters Anne Owen (Mike), June Raycroft (Dick) and Deborah Bilicki. Special thanks for the excellent care provided by the staff at Victoria House over the past two years. Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 1167 Guelph Line (one stoplight north of QEW), BURLINGTON (905-632-3333), on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 3 - 5 and 7 - 9 p.m. Funeral Service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 1 p.m. Reception to follow. Private cremation will take place. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a donation in memory of Helena are asked to please consider the Alzheimer Society. www.smithsfh.com
